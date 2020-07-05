COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Cases pass 10,000 in one day for first time in SA

July 5 2020 - 06:52

Gauteng Covid-19 SOS: province pleads for hard lockdown regulations to curb surge

The Gauteng government wants the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) to allow it to reintroduce hard lockdown regulations in an attempt to curb soaring Covid-19 numbers in the province.

If approved, the move could see SA's economic powerhouse being shut down for up to two weeks at a time.

"Nobody goes to work and no-one moves. Then the economy opens up again for a particular period of time and then it closes again. So at least there is predictability and you can control infections in that way," health MEC Bandile Masuku said yesterday.