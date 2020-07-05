South Africa

Search under way for missing Cape Town angler

05 July 2020 - 13:21 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The NSRI has launched a search for a man who went fishing with family in Gordons Bay, Cape Town.
Image: NSRI via Facebook

A search is under way for a 35-year-old angler who went missing at the weekend while fishing with his family in Gordons Bay, Cape Town.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Gordons Bay station commander Alan Meiklejohn, said that Nadeem Kellerman, from Mitchells Plain, was last seen fishing about 100m away  from his cousin.

“Later, after he failed to return, they searched for him but found no sign of him and the alarm was raised.”

An NSRI duty crew was activated and a search got under way on Saturday by and with help from a provincial EMS rescue squad, police, fire and rescue service, city law enforcement and traffic services.

The search is continuing between Gordons Bay and Shark Point along the coastline on the R44 coastal road.

“Fears are that the missing man may have fallen into the sea or may have been washed off rocks but all possibilities are being investigated,” said Meiklejohn.

Anyone with information that could assist police in the investigation is urged to contact the Gordons Bay police station on 021 856 2677.

