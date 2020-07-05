South Africa

Virus outbreak claims 45 puppies at police K9 academy

05 July 2020 - 13:05 By TimesLIVE
The K9 Academy is responsible for the training of dogs and their handlers as well as a breeding programme. Stock photo.
The K9 Academy is responsible for the training of dogs and their handlers as well as a breeding programme. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Denis Goppen

Forty-five puppies have died due to a parvovirus outbreak at the SAPS K9 Academy for dog training and breeding in Gauteng.

Police said in a statement on Sunday that veterinary services had responded swiftly to the outbreak at the facility in Roodeplaat.

Staff at the academy’s veterinary hospital noticed that puppies brought in for consultation were lethargic and unwell.

“It became a concern when the treatment that was being administered to the puppies appeared to be ineffective. This prompted the management of the hospital to have samples tested at an independent laboratory, which samples subsequently tested positive for canine parvovirus,” said police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili.

The facility was hit by a parvovirus outbreak in 2019 that affected 120 puppies and eventually led to the death of 75.

“Even though the veterinary services had ensured primary vaccination of puppies aged 6, 8 and 12 weeks respectively, parvovirus has unfortunately hit the academy again in less than a year,” said Muridili.

The head of veterinary services at SAPS Roodeplaat veterinary hospital, Brig (Dr) Letshuti Phele, was optimistic that the latest outbreak had been contained.

"Even though parvovirus has no specific treatment, our primary focus is to maintain sick puppies on  supportive treatment, general nursing care and strict isolation to boost the immune system and minimise the rapid spread of the parvovirus, this while an internal investigation is being conducted to determine the source of the outbreak," said Phele.

Eight of the 45 puppies died suddenly and 37 were euthanised.

A task team has been established to review the breeding strategy and directives on general welfare and operational procedures governing the breeding programme.

MORE

Dog lover risks criminal record in bid to save best friend during lockdown

Veteran chemical pathologist Dr Peter Berman often gives expert evidence in complex cases in the high court in Cape Town.
News
3 weeks ago

Ode to Killer: Award-winning anti-poaching K9 dog put down due to ill health

A legendary police dog named Killer - which was instrumental in the fight against rhino poaching in the country - has been put to sleep after a long ...
News
3 weeks ago

RIP Bonzo - emotional farewell for hero police dog diagnosed with cancer

It was an emotional farewell for an Eastern Cape police dog who helped recover stolen goods worth millions and catch abalone poachers and fleeing ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa
  2. Stay home: Education department halts return to school for some grades South Africa
  3. Five suspects nabbed for R5.7m UIF fraud in predawn raid by Hawks South Africa
  4. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  5. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
X