COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Elderly among those at highest risk of possibly dying from Covid-19': Ramaphosa

July 20 2020 - 08:14

‘Gauteng is ready, we did not request a hard lockdown,’ says provincial government

The Gauteng government said it did not ask the national government to allow it to introduce an “intermittent” hard lockdown in the province, but instead called for tougher enforcement of the current regulations.

“We are not calling for a return of a hard lockdown. We fully understand and support the current risk adjusted strategy which is being implemented by the national government and the president,” provincial spokesperson Thabo Masebe told eNCA on Monday morning.