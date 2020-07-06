COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Elderly among those at highest risk of possibly dying from Covid-19': Ramaphosa
TODAY'S TOP COVID-19 STPRIES:
July 20 2020 - 08:14
‘Gauteng is ready, we did not request a hard lockdown,’ says provincial government
The Gauteng government said it did not ask the national government to allow it to introduce an “intermittent” hard lockdown in the province, but instead called for tougher enforcement of the current regulations.
“We are not calling for a return of a hard lockdown. We fully understand and support the current risk adjusted strategy which is being implemented by the national government and the president,” provincial spokesperson Thabo Masebe told eNCA on Monday morning.
July 6 2020 - 07:42
Schools have taken a hit, and it’s going to get worse: Motshekga
Dozens of teaching days have been lost to Covid-19, but it won't end there - and the full impact of this is not yet known.
This is the grim news from basic education minister Angie Motshekga.
July 6 2020 - 07:40
Lockdown night out in Joburg — without wine
“I am breathing again,” sighs Kanto Razafimandimby on her first night out since SA reopened restaurants and casinos as part of a gradual loosening of lockdown, even as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.
“It really feels like my freedom is back,” the 27-year-old said while dining with three friends at Verdicchio Restaurant and Wine Cellar in the northern Johannesburg suburb of Fourways.
Saturday marked the 100th day of lockdown for SA.
The lockdown has imposed some of the strictest stay-at-home measures in the world since March 27 in a bid to limit the spread of Covid-19.
July 6 2020 - 07:39
1,718 schools vandalised during Covid-19 lockdown: Angie Motshekga
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said almost all the provinces are currently doing repairs to schools which have been vandalised.
A total of 1,718 schools have been vandalised during the national lockdown, she told a briefing on Sunday.
“What is disturbing is that the criminals continue to cause havoc in our schools,” the minister said.
'Older people among those at highest risk of getting severely ill and possibly dying from Covid-19': Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed concern about the outbreaks of coronavirus in old age homes.
"The reality however is that in keeping our distance from our elderly parents and grandparents at this time we could be saving their lives."
July 6 2020 - 7:21
Second cohort of pupils return to schools across SA today
Learners in grades 6 and 11 are set to return to school on Monday.