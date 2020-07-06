Durban children and dad airlifted to hospital after poison incident
06 July 2020 - 12:47
Two children and their father are being airlifted to King Edward Hospital in Durban after a poisoning incident.
Leon Fourie of Life Response told TimesLIVE that the three, who are in a critical condition, were being transported to the government hospital.
He said it is understood the children were fed a poisonous mixture and the father is believed to have ingested the same substance.
This is developing story.