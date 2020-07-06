DUT staff and students test positive for Covid-19
Seven people at the Durban University of Technology have tested positive for Covid-19.
In a communique to staff and students on Thursday the university said that after its first two cases of staff members from the mechanical engineering department, on Steve Biko campus, last Monday, a further three staff members and two students had tested positive.
“The university, via the relevant heads of department, has conducted contact tracing to alert people who were in contact with those who have tested positive for Covid-19. The affected physical spaces will be thoroughly sanitised,” said the university.
The University of KwaZulu-Natal recorded its first two positive cases on Tuesday, a student and a staff member at the Nelson R Mandela school of medicine.
Both institutions reopened their doors to 33% of their student populations after the announcement by higher education minister Blade Nzimande that tertiary education facilities would be reopening in a phased approach.