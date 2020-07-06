DUT staff and students test positive for Covid-19

“The university, via the relevant heads of department, has conducted contact tracing to alert people who were in contact with those who have tested positive for Covid-19. The affected physical spaces will be thoroughly sanitised,” said the university.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal recorded its first two positive cases on Tuesday, a student and a staff member at the Nelson R Mandela school of medicine.

Both institutions reopened their doors to 33% of their student populations after the announcement by higher education minister Blade Nzimande that tertiary education facilities would be reopening in a phased approach.