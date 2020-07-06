South Africa

Former VBS Bank CFO Phillip Truter says he'll plead guilty

06 July 2020 - 12:43 By Iavan Pijoos
The VBS Mutual Bank accused during their first appearance in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court a few weeks ago.
Image: ALON SKUY

The former CFO of VBS Mutual Bank, Phillip Truter, on Monday morning indicated he intended to plead guilty to the charges he faces.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said Truter, the eighth suspect arrested in the VBS saga, appeared in the commercial crimes court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court.

Truter, who was arrested at the weekend, was in Covid-19 quarantine when his seven co-accused were arrested.

“Truter has approached the state for negotiation with regards to his charges and has indicated he intends to plead guilty. The prosecution team will indulge the accused,” Ngwema said.

Truter was granted bail of R50,000. He was ordered to hand over his passport and is prohibited from travelling outside SA.

His co-accused include former VBS chairperson Tshifhiwa Calvin Matodzi, CEO Andile Ramavhunga, former treasurer Phophi Mukhodobwane, and former non-executive board members Ernest Nesane and Paul Magula. The former CFO of the SA Police Service, Phalaphala Avhashoni Ramikosi, and former KPMG engagement partner, Sipho Malaba, were also arrested.

Truter is expected to appear in court again with his co-accused on October 8.

