Hard lockdown considered as cases surge? Here is what Cyril Ramaphosa had to say

SA will not be returning to higher levels of lockdown despite the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who confirmed that a decision to move the country back to level 4 or 5 of lockdown was not on the cards.

Speaking during his visit to Mpumalanga this past week, Ramaphosa said a hard lockdown wasn't on the cards due to spiralling job losses.

TimesLIVE reported last week that health minister Zweli Mkhize warned that another hard lockdown “may become necessary” as infections and deaths continue to increase.

Mkhize said a hard lockdown would be considered because of how it helped slow the spread of the virus.

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku also said that the province was looking at an “intermittent” lockdown due to concerns about Covid-19 cluster outbreaks as infections spilt from communities into places of congregation such as mines, factories, taxis and buses.