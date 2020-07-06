South Africa

Human body parts found when Mpumalanga police stop car

06 July 2020 - 08:17 By TimesLIVE
Police are investigating the origin of human body parts found in the possession of two men.
Image: belchonock/ 123rf.com

The grisly discovery of human body parts has led to the arrest of two suspects by Mpumalanga police.

The men, aged 45 and 49, are expected to appear in the Eerstehoek magistrate's court on Monday. They were arrested at Elukwatini on Sunday. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said: "The arrests spirals from an intelligence-driven operation which prompted police to follow up on information regarding a red sedan which was on its way to Elukwatini with two occupants conveying human body parts."

"The suspects’ vehicle was intercepted at the Lochiel-Nhlazatshe intersection. Police thoroughly searched the vehicle and discovered a leg, placenta and a knee collected from a certain house."

Hlathi said police will investigate further to establish where the body parts came from.

