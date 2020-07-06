Lessons learnt from grade 7s help Pretoria school admit grades R and 6

Wearing their masks, some looking anxious and other sanguine as they listened to their teacher addressing them, it was back to school at Pretoria's Thoho-Ya-Ndou primary on the first day for grade R and 6 pupils after more than three months at home.

The school - which has no Covid-19 infections - has implemented its own learnings from the return of grade 7s about a month ago.

The principal of the school, Livhuwani Ramano, said it also offered children stricter safety protocols than were practised at some homes, as well as regular meals.

“We were bombarded with calls from parents who wanted to bring their children back because they are going back to work.

“It’s good to have our learners back today because when they are back at school they are able to use the school feeding scheme. Also, the grade R learners have nurses who will be checking them, so that is also beneficial for the learners. At home, some of them are not eating good nutritional food. In most cases when they are at home, we find them playing with no masks,” he said.