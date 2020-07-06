Lockdown night out in Joburg — without wine

“I am breathing again,” sighs Kanto Razafimandimby on her first night out since SA reopened restaurants and casinos as part of a gradual loosening of lockdown, even as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

“It really feels like my freedom is back,” the 27-year-old said while dining with three friends at Verdicchio Restaurant and Wine Cellar in the northern Johannesburg suburb of Fourways.

Saturday marked the 100th day of lockdown for SA.

The lockdown has imposed some of the strictest stay-at-home measures in the world since March 27 in a bid to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Nevertheless, the number of infections is rising by the thousands daily, and the country now has the highest number of cases on the continent.

Restaurants and casinos were allowed to reopen on June 29 as part of a phased and gradual relaxation of the restrictions.