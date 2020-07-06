'National truck shutdown' looms over hiring of foreign drivers

“There were incidents reported on the N1, N3 and N7 also. Mostly on the N3 and N1 though.”

Sipho Zungu of the All Truck Drivers Federation (ATDF) told TimesLIVE that he was aware of calls for a national shutdown, but he had “nothing to do with it”.

“I have seen a statement circulating on Facebook. It was posted by a guy that I don't even know. I have never called for any shutdown. But it is understandable that the drivers are now fed up. We are asking for justice to be done. This has been going on for three years and the government has not responded to us since. They say they are making a task team, but there is nothing we have that we can give to the drivers,” he said.

TimesLIVE was e-mailed a statement claiming that drivers would embark on a national shutdown on Tuesday.