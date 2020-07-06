Stellenbosch medical student suspended after female assaulted

Stellenbosch University has temporarily suspended a final-year male student after he allegedly assaulted a female student at the weekend.

The medical student allegedly committed the assault at the Tygerberg campus on Saturday. The incident is being investigated.

University spokesperson Martin Viljoen said the matter had been reported to the appropriate university structures, including the equality unit.

“The male student was temporarily suspended from Stellenbosch University on Sunday pending a disciplinary investigation. In terms of the student disciplinary code, this temporary suspension is subject to a confirmation of suspension hearing by the university’s central disciplinary committee, which must take place within five days of this temporary suspension,” said Viljoen.

“The male student is no longer in his residence nor on campus. Further steps will follow, based on the outcome of the disciplinary investigation.”