Truck torched and roads blocked as KZN protests over water intensify

KCDM said it was now experiencing serious challenges from employees of the previous service provider, who are denying access to the municipal and Umgeni Water Board employees to the water infrastructure to provide the service to people.

"Access to water plants and treatment works are being blocked, and we are being prevented from supplying water to our communities. We are experiencing acts of intimidation and threats to employees from former WSSA employees, who are alleging this arrangement between the organs of state has kept them out of employment."

The municipality said it was greatly concerned that there has been serious vandalism to the property of the municipality, thus cutting off water supplies to communities.

"These instances have affected the operations of the big plants including Nkandla bulk, Middledrift, Phobane/Goedetrouw purification works, Kwahlokohloko, Mzimele pump station and other small purification plants like Obanjeni, Pikiliyeza and Ekuphumuleni. This effectively means the entire district is now experiencing serious acts of uncontrollable sabotage, and unfortunately this has the effect of depriving water for the entire district."

The municipality said it understood the plight of the affected communities.

"Communities are rightfully demanding water, and their demonstrations of unhappiness are unfortunately being directed to the municipality as the only place they can turn to. Lockdown is making the situation even harder, with increased demand from the communities and schools that are reopening."

KCDM urged the public to call 0800 11258 to report water issues as it attempted to resolve the situation.

Police have not responded to queries for comment.