Unprepared schools in the Eastern Cape will not reopen to other grades yet

“We have to pay attention in particular to the safety of the learners and teachers, the actual quality of teaching and learning, prioritisation of the exit grades, among others.

“Our superintendent general Mr Themba Kojana has issued an Instruction Note 37 that says grades 3, 6, 11, Schools of Skill years 2, 3 and other years in the special schools category will only come to school on July 20 2020.

“While we have come to realise that Covid-19 is not just a matter of the department of health but requires our collective wisdom as the entire government of the EC, the recent developments of infections of our teachers, non-teaching staff and learners requires critical thinking and a detour from those bestowed with a responsibility to lead the populace of this province,” Gade said.

Gade said advice received from the department of health was that the provincial department of education would need to continue to take “tactical detours” on decisions to ensure the safety of teaching staff and pupils.

Mboxela confirmed to The Herald on Monday that the instructions sent out by the provincial department did not bar schools from reopening to other grades but allowed those that did not have the necessary protective provisions in place to delay doing so.

“If the necessary provisions at some schools were not yet in place we are giving them until July 20,” Mboxela said.