WATCH | Afrikaans Satanic Bible to be released 'early 2021': Founding duo on past and future in video interview

The SA Satanic Church has caused waves across South Africa since registering the first church of its kind in February 2020. But the founders are not stopping there.

“We are the first organisation that will be translating the Satanic Bible into Afrikaans. We have negotiated the rights and we will be releasing it next year,” said Riaan Swiegelaar, reverend and co-founder of the SA Satanic Church in a one-on-one interview with TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

“We are very excited for it because the Afrikaans community as a cultural group is the route of the satanic panic in this country,” says Swiegelaar.