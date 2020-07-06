South Africa

WATCH | Afrikaans Satanic Bible to be released 'early 2021': Founding duo on past and future in video interview

06 July 2020 - 09:52 By Anthony Molyneaux

The SA Satanic Church has caused waves across South Africa since registering the first church of its kind in February 2020. But the founders are not stopping there. 

“We are the first organisation that will be translating the Satanic Bible into Afrikaans. We have negotiated the rights and we will be releasing it next year,” said Riaan Swiegelaar, reverend and co-founder of the SA Satanic Church in a one-on-one interview with TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

“We are very excited for it because the Afrikaans community as a cultural group is the route of the satanic panic in this country,” says Swiegelaar.

The Satanic Bible by Anton Szandor LaVey has been translated into multiple languages across the world. The SA Satanic Church will be translating the book into Afrikaans to be released in early 2021.
The Satanic Bible by Anton Szandor LaVey has been translated into multiple languages across the world. The SA Satanic Church will be translating the book into Afrikaans to be released in early 2021.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Swiegelaar and church co-founder Adri Norton registered the SA Satanic Church in February 2020, leading to an outpour of controversy playing out in newspapers and social media sites across the country.

We went to find out where Swiegelaar and Norton hail from, what type of upbringings they had and how they found the Satanic Bible, which led them to becoming Satanists.

MORE

WATCH | 'Satanic' artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial

Controversial artist and recent top matriculant Gary Louw made waves in South Africa after his depiction of Jesus Christ as Ronald McDonald went viral
News
5 months ago

Petition opposing SA Satanic Church gains momentum: 'It is not good for our society'

Some of the signatories of the petition fear that the satanic church will have a negative influence on their children.
News
1 week ago

SA Satanic Church on rituals, worshiping the devil & religious tolerance

SA Satanic Church says the general public isn't allowed to join the church's rituals for reasons including that it has to protect the identities of ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  2. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa
  3. Five suspects nabbed for R5.7m UIF fraud in predawn raid by Hawks South Africa
  4. Gauteng Covid-19 SOS: province pleads for hard lockdown regulations to curb ... News
  5. Stay home: Education department halts return to school for some grades South Africa

Latest Videos

'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
X