Western Cape dam levels up - and more heavy rains on the way

The average dam level in the Western Cape is 45.9% - a slight increase from 45.4% a year ago.

This is largely due to a 10% increase in the Clanwilliam Dam level in the past week.

Anton Bredell, the provincial minister of local government, environmental affairs and development planning, said the dam levels were improving week on week, and were expected to increase in the coming days as heavy rain has been predicted.

“The latest weather warnings by the South African Weather Service indicate the next severe winter storm is on the way and expected to make landfall from Thursday evening. The storm is predicted to bring heavy rain and strong, damaging winds to large parts of the province,” he said.

“In addition, very cold conditions are expected in the province, including snowfall over the mountains. These conditions are expected to continue to Saturday.”

Bredell said all emergency services would be on standby.