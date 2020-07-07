Alleged house robbers arrested on Durban highway after shoot-out with police
Three men, believed to have committed a house robbery on Tuesday, have been arrested after a shoot-out with police on the M7 highway, south of Durban.
According to sources on scene, police received information about three men driving a white Toyota Etios who had committed a house robbery.
Three house robbers have been arrested on the M7 in Durban following a shootout with police. Sources on the scene say the robbers opened fire on police who retaliated. The driver lost control of the vehicle before it overturned. A portion of the M7 has been closed @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/jWdsUQb6N5— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) July 7, 2020
Police spotted the vehicle and a high-speed chase ensued. The wanted men are alleged to have opened fire on police, who retaliated. The driver lost control of the vehicle just before the N2 off-ramp and the vehicle overturned.
Members of the police and metro police cordoned off a portion of the M7 highway and the three alleged robbers were treated by paramedics before being arrested at the scene.
Police did not immediately respond to queries.