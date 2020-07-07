Alleged house robbers arrested on Durban highway after shoot-out with police

Police spotted the vehicle and a high-speed chase ensued. The wanted men are alleged to have opened fire on police, who retaliated. The driver lost control of the vehicle just before the N2 off-ramp and the vehicle overturned.

Members of the police and metro police cordoned off a portion of the M7 highway and the three alleged robbers were treated by paramedics before being arrested at the scene.

Police did not immediately respond to queries.