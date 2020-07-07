South Africa

Another suspect nabbed in Elukwatini body parts mystery

07 July 2020 - 11:39 By Naledi Shange
A third suspect has been arrested in connection to the discovery of a leg, placenta and knee in the car of two men in Elukwatini at the weekend.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with body parts found in Elukwatini, Eerstehoek, in Mpumalanga at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the suspect was a 41-year-old man who was taken in for questioning on Monday. His two co-accused were arrested after they were found in possession of a human leg, placenta and knee.

"They appeared at the Eerstehoek magistrate's court for possession of human body parts,” said Hlathi.

While it was not immediately clear where the body parts came from, Hlathi said the accused could possibly face additional charges of  violating a corpse.

Human body parts found when Mpumalanga police stop car

The grisly discovery of human body parts has led to the arrest of two suspects by Mpumalanga police.
News
1 day ago

Police had been acting on a tip-off when they arrested the pair.

“Their arrests spiral from an intelligence-driven operation which prompted police to follow up on information regarding a red sedan which was on its way to Elukwatini with two occupants conveying human body parts,” Hlathi said.

“The suspects’ vehicle was intercepted at the Lochiel-Nhlazatshe intersection where police discovered a leg, placenta and a knee which were separately collected from a certain house.”

The two are to return to court on July 15 while the third suspect is yet to make his first appearance in court.

