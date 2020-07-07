Cape Town cop killing case not yet ready for court ... six months later

The Hawks are yet to locate an eyewitness in the death of a Cape Town cop who was allegedly shot by a city law-enforcement officer in January.

According to police, the 38-year-old constable, Thando Sigcu, was apparently apprehending a robbery suspect in the city's CBD when two law-enforcement officers stopped on the scene. Then “shots were discharged and the constable was fatally wounded”.

The case was taken over by the Hawks for investigation.

But police minister Bheki Cele has revealed that it had stalled because detectives were struggling to find an eyewitness believed to “live on the streets”. Cele said on Saturday that the prosecution had asked police to bolster the case by adding the eyewitness’s statement.