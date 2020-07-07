City of Tshwane's head administrator concerned about increasing Covid-19 cases in her team
The City of Tshwane's head administrator for compliance has expressed concern over the increasing number of Covid-19 infections in her team.
Lebogang Mahaye said her team of administrators had been working from home since some members tested positive for Covid-19.
Without providing any details, Mahaye said the number of infections was gradually rising in the department.
“It is a cause for concern when administrators begin to test positive for Covid-19 as we are expected to provide leadership and steer the city out of the difficult situation in which it finds itself," Mahaye said.
"The nature of the work we do requires us to be hands on and monitor what is happening, but the rapid spread of this disease is making it difficult for us to lead and manage remotely."
She said a fortnight ago, the city's head administrator, Mpho Nawa, had made an impassioned plea to residents and employees to be extra cautious and take preventative measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus as the number of infections was expected to peak.
"The clarion call came on the back of the increasing number of infections among the residents and staff members of the city.
"Medical experts have predicted the country will experience a surge in Covid-19 infections, as witnessed in other countries in the northern hemisphere, at the height of the winter period," Mahaye said.
She said the city of Tshwane embarked on an "intensive and aggressive" Covid-19 outreach campaign three weeks ago, targeting areas considered to be hotspots. It had also been conducting mass screening and testing of residents.
More city news
Tshwane on Monday announced the resignation of Mavela Dlamini as acting city manager and as a member of the city's administration team.
"This decision was not taken lightly, considering the current state of the city. During the discussion between the head administrator and Mr Dlamini, the reason advanced could not be ignored as they related to his health condition," Nawa said in a statement.
"Taking into account Mr Dlamini's age and in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, which dictate that he operate off site, and the nature of a city manager's responsibility, it is extremely difficult and impractical to work outside the city premises."
Dlamini had been at the helm of the city’s administration from March 23.
Nawa said: "Under his leadership, the city registered significant progress and was beginning to stabilise administratively. Upon assuming office, among his contributions, Mr Dlamini cleared all historical outstanding decisions, attended to disciplinary cases of senior managers, and led the administration towards a comprehensive response to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and general service delivery issues."
The process of appointing a replacement is at an advanced stage, he said.
The City of Tshwane’s customer care walk-in centre in Soshanguve was closed for the day after a customer collapsed and died in the queue on Monday.
"The centre’s personnel is traumatised by witnessing this unfortunate incident and counselling will be arranged for them," said the city.
An investigation into the circumstances of the death is under way.