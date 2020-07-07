Covid-19 blowing Africa's HIV fight off track — experts

If the disruptions to HIV programmes, which have largely been influenced by the global response to Covid-19 and protracted lockdowns, continue unabated for another six months, an additional half a million people living with HIV in Africa will die and mother-to-child transmission of HIV will be set back by a decade.

Speaking during the opening of the 23rd virtual International Aids Conference on Monday, UNAids executive director Winnie Byanyima said despite the progress made by many countries in their fight against HIV, too many people are still dying from HIV-related deaths.

In Africa, women remain at the greatest risk of contracting HIV with 59% of new infections affecting women and young girls.

“We know why. It is gender inequalities, gender-based violence, structural barriers that limit girls’ safety from HIV. They are not at school and are not safe at home. We can do more for women and girls in Africa and equalise opportunities for them,” she said.

Byanyima said the onset of Covid-19 brought more negatives to work done on the continent to combat HIV, which had been “built over the years with passion and lives of the people living with HIV”.

She said the disruptions, which saw HIV infrastructure repurposed and those who worked within HIV services, such as technicians, community-led services and volunteers, being moved to work on Covid-19, were worrying.

“We were already off track in achieving our HIV goals, but now coronavirus is completely blowing us off track and that’s a concern.” Last year’s HIV deaths of 690,000 as opposed to the target of 500,000 deaths were indicative of this slow progress.

“We’ve modelled together to and put an alert out with the World Health Organisation to show that if these severe disruptions were to continue for another six months we would have 500,000 additional deaths in Sub-Saharan Africa and we can’t afford that. We could have a reversal of mother-to-child transmission taking us back to 10 years ago.

“So the message is keep both balls in the air ... keep the services going for both diseases,” she said.