Covid-19 lingo: five terms we’ve learnt under lockdown

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to create an unprecedented crisis, phrases surrounding the virus have quickly become part of our daily vocabulary.

Just a few months ago, words like “social distancing”, “self-isolation” and “quarantine” were confusing and rarely entered the daily lexicon across SA.

And now - over 100 days into the lockdown that was initially planned for 21 days - it's hard to remember a time before the jargon.