COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Gauteng says no need for hardlock down as it reaches over 60,000 Covid-19 cases

July 7 2020 - 07:42

'A positive mindset is essential,' says nurse who beat Covid-19

A sense of hope and faith pulled an asthmatic nurse out of the intensive care unit (ICU), where she was suffering with Covid-19 health complications.

Brenda Joshua, a nurse at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town, spent three days in ICU and a total of 10 days in hospital battling her own case of Covid-19.

“The one thing I want to stress is that when you are weak there, and in your bed, whether you’re in hospital or at home, there is always hope,” said Joshua.