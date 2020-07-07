COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Gauteng says no need for hardlock down as it reaches over 60,000 Covid-19 cases
July 7 2020 - 07:49
‘There. Are. No. Beds.’ Doc tells terrifying truth of SA’s Covid-19 crisis
We have probably run out of capacity to treat people. It makes you feeluseless as a doctor to have to say that to someone.
But there’s nothing else we can do.
July 7 2020 - 07:42
'A positive mindset is essential,' says nurse who beat Covid-19
A sense of hope and faith pulled an asthmatic nurse out of the intensive care unit (ICU), where she was suffering with Covid-19 health complications.
Brenda Joshua, a nurse at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town, spent three days in ICU and a total of 10 days in hospital battling her own case of Covid-19.
“The one thing I want to stress is that when you are weak there, and in your bed, whether you’re in hospital or at home, there is always hope,” said Joshua.
July 6 2020 - 07:40
Covid-19 lingo: five terms we’ve learnt under lockdown
As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to create an unprecedented crisis, phrases surrounding the virus have quickly become part of our daily vocabulary.
Just a few months ago, words like “social distancing”, “self-isolation” and “quarantine” were confusing and rarely entered the daily lexicon across SA.
And now - over 100 days into the lockdown that was initially planned for 21 days - it's hard to remember a time before the jargon.
July 7 2020 - 07:33
Now this is how to ride out a pandemic. Meet Soweto’s money spinners
Bicycle entrepreneur Mpumelelo Mtintso watched his business disintegrate as Covid-19 took hold.
But, with a deft switch of purpose he has turned a downturn into a great little earner.
July 7 2020 - 07:24
Gauteng says no need for hardlock down as it reaches over 60,000 Covid-19 cases
#COVID19 || The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gauteng as at 05 July 2020 sits at 63 404, with 18 585 recoveries and 353 deaths. #GautengCOVID19 #GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/HOmSwY3Orx— Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) July 6, 2020