COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Gauteng says no need for hardlock down as it reaches over 60,000 Covid-19 cases

07 July 2020 - 07:30 By TimesLIVE
MEC of health in Gauteng Bandile Masuku where the United Nations Development Programme made donations toward the fight against Covid-19 in SA on July 6 2020.
Image: ViaTwitter/@Gauteng government
Image: ViaTwitter/@Gauteng government

‘There. Are. No. Beds.’ Doc tells terrifying truth of SA’s Covid-19 crisis

We have probably run out of capacity to treat people. It makes you feeluseless as a doctor to have to say that to someone. 

But there’s nothing else we can do.

'A positive mindset is essential,' says nurse who beat Covid-19

A sense of hope and faith pulled an asthmatic nurse out of the intensive care unit (ICU), where she was suffering with Covid-19 health complications.

Brenda Joshua, a nurse at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town, spent three days in ICU and a total of 10 days in hospital battling her own case of Covid-19.

“The one thing I want to stress is that when you are weak there, and in your bed, whether you’re in hospital or at home, there is always hope,” said Joshua.

Covid-19 lingo: five terms we’ve learnt under lockdown

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to create an unprecedented crisis, phrases surrounding the virus have quickly become part of our daily vocabulary.

Just a few months ago, words like “social distancing”, “self-isolation” and “quarantine” were confusing and rarely entered the daily lexicon across SA.

And now - over 100 days into the lockdown that was initially planned for 21 days - it's hard to remember a time before the jargon.

Now this is how to ride out a pandemic. Meet Soweto’s money spinners

Bicycle entrepreneur Mpumelelo Mtintso watched his business disintegrate as Covid-19 took hold. 

But, with a deft switch of purpose he has turned a downturn into a great little earner.

Gauteng says no need for hardlock down as it reaches over 60,000 Covid-19 cases 

