Covid-19: Nearly 200 deaths and more than 10,000 new cases in SA

South Africa has recorded 10,144 new Covid-19 infections - 4,597 of these in Gauteng.

The increase takes the national total to 215,855 - currently the 14th highest number of confirmed cases in the world.

This is just the second time that more than 10,000 cases have been confirmed in a single day. The only other time was July 4, when 10,853 cases were confirmed in a 24-hour period.

In releasing the latest figures, the health ministry also confirmed that 192 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours - taking the national total to 3,502.

Of these deaths, 75 were in Gauteng, 44 in the Western Cape, 36 in the Eastern Cape, 22 in KwaZulu-Natal and 15 in Limpopo.

The good news is that a positive milestone has been hit - there are now more than 100,000 people who have recovered from the respiratory illness, which is caused by the coronavirus.

"The number of recoveries is 102,299 which translates to a recovery rate of 47.4%," the ministry said.