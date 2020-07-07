South Africa

Dagga Couple's Julian Stobbs' co-host details his last interview: 'He was floating on air'

'He was floating on air like a kid on Christmas,' says Joanne Perry.

07 July 2020 - 12:56 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The Dagga Couple's Julian Stobbs was shot dead in an armed robbery in his home on Friday.
The Dagga Couple's Julian Stobbs was shot dead in an armed robbery in his home on Friday.
Image: Instagram/steve.deangelo

Shortly before he was shot dead, Julian “Jules” Stobbs interviewed his dream guest on The Hotbox Show.

His last show featured American cannabis rights activist Steve DeAngelo, who Stobbs had been looking forward to interviewing since the start of the podcast series in 2017.

Stobbs died hours after he hosted his last podcast with DeAngelo on Friday. He was shot in an armed robbery in Lanseria, Gauteng, and died at the scene. His partner, Myrtle Clarke, was left unharmed as the attackers made off with two cellphones and two laptops.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, his podcast co-host, Joanne “JoLekkaDing” Perry, shared details about Stobbs' final moments before his death.

Perry described Stobbs as “floating on air” after the interview with DeAngelo.

“Jules had been incredibly excited and it was his dream to interview Steve DeAngelo since the start of the show,” said an emotional Perry. “He got to realise his dream on Thursday night and we had an amazing interview.”

Perry said when the show ended, Stobbs was like “a kid on Christmas” with excitement and couldn't believe that the had fulfilled his dream.

“Jules was floating when we left the studio to go to the main house. He was floating on air like a kid on Christmas. It was one of the highlights in his career,” she said.

WATCH | Dagga Couple's Julian Stobbs' last podcast hours before his death

Julian "Jules" Stobbs died on Friday after he was shot and killed during an armed robbery.
News
1 day ago

On Instagram, DeAngelo paid tribute to Stobbs, saying he was looking forward to seeing him on his next visit to SA.

“Today, I am weeping tears of grief at the news of his passing, and sending my strongest vibrations of condolence to Myrtle and all who loved Jules,” he wrote.

DeAngelo said Stobbs was now a “cannabis angel” who will forever be remembered for his work and dedication to the cannabis tribe.

“Today, another cannabis angel is looking over us, sitting upon our shoulders, whispering in our ears, giving us strength, urging us to never lose sight of the goal,” said DeAngelo.

“The best way for us to honour Jules is to bring about the change he dedicated himself to. May his spirit live in our struggle. Always Onward, Forever Free.”

View this post on Instagram

One of the blessings of being part of a decades-long, worldwide movement are the deep friendships I have made with kindred souls who have also dedicated their lives to achieving full freedom for the cannabis Tribe. . Jules Stobbs and I have been walking the same path for a long time, each in our own way, each in our own place on Mother Earth, but always toward the same destination. We only managed to put ourselves in the same spot at the same time once, and I was looking forward to traveling to South Africa this year for another visit. But we knew we were brothers. . Today, I am weeping tears of grief at the news of his passing, and sending my strongest vibrations of condolence to Myrtle @daggacouple and all who loved Jules. Today there is another cannabis angel looking over us, sitting upon our shoulders, whispering in our ears, giving us strength, urging us to never lose sight of the goal. The best way for us to honor Jules is to bring about the change he dedicated himself to. May his spirit live in our struggle. Always Onward, Forever Free! . . #julesstobbs #myrtlestobbs #daggacouple #hotbox #southafrica #activist #advocate #cannabis #dagga #legend #honor #humanitarian #leader #rip #amongthegreatest

A post shared by Steve DeAngelo (@steve.deangelo) on

MORE

Dagga activist Julian Stobbs fatally shot in armed robbery

Julian Stobbs, one half of the precedent-setting "Dagga Couple" who fought a five-year battle through the courts for the legalisation of cannabis, ...
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Dagga Couple's Julian Stobbs' last podcast hours before his death

Julian "Jules" Stobbs died on Friday after he was shot and killed during an armed robbery.
News
1 day ago

Dagga 'bushmaster' on a high as 3.8m plant blossoms in wife's veggie patch

Horse manure can help you get high. This came to light after Trevor Rossouw won South Africa’s first competition for the largest marijuana plant on ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  2. Gauteng Covid-19 SOS: province pleads for hard lockdown regulations to curb ... News
  3. Why basic education minister made U-turn on return to class News
  4. Probe called into R4.8m Covid info campaign News
  5. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa

Latest Videos

'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
X