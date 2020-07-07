Deaths, surges and global rankings: Key Covid-19 milestones in SA

Here are some key Covid milestones in SA:

First case

The first case was confirmed after a 38-year-old male, who travelled to Italy with his wife, arrived back in the country on March 1.

The couple was part of a group of 10 people.

The man from KwaZulu-Natal consulted a private general practitioner on March 3 with symptoms of fever, headache, malaise, a sore throat and a cough.

First death

The first death related to Covid-19 was recorded on March 27.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed the first death occurred in Western Cape. The health ministry originally announced two deaths, but one test result showed negative for the coronavirus.