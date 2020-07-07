Durban school not allowed to suspend pupils from online classes over fees

The grade 4 and 7 pupils, whose father filed an urgent application against the school on Friday, will now be given access to the school's online classes for children with comorbidities or high-risk family members.

The school has been holding online classes - a livestream of the actual lessons by the teacher - to children who could not be in school.

However, in a letter sent out on June 25, the principal said if school or aftercare fees were in arrears, the school would not accept a child's request to join the online class.