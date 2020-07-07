Herman Mashaba weighs in on claims that South Africans are lazy

The People’s Dialogue founder, Herman Mashaba, has defended South Africans from claims that they are “lazy”.

On Monday, the hashtag #SouthAfricansAreNotLazy topped the trending list after some drew at­ten­tion to jobs given to foreigners rather than to South Africans.

The hashtag evoked emotions on social media, and saw many South Africans taking the op­por­tu­nity to ad­ver­tise their busi­nesses.

Weighing in on the statement, Mashaba said South Africans need jobs and economic opportunities.