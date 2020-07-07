South Africa

Illicit cigarette stash found in car belonging to cop involved in crash

07 July 2020 - 07:34 By Iavan Pijoos
933 cartons of illicit cigarettes with an estimated value of R100,000.
Image: Saps

A 42-year-old Limpopo police constable and an accomplice have been arrested after they were found in possession of illicit cigarettes worth about R100,000.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the constable, who was stationed at Maake outside Tzaneen, and his 25-year-old accomplice were arrested on Sunday evening along the R81 road in Mooketsi.

Mojapelo said they had received reports of a sedan that had crashed into a fence and on arrival found the cop and a second man in possession of illicit cigarettes.

He said 933 cartons of illicit cigarettes with an estimated value of R100,000 were confiscated.

The officer was disarmed and arrested. They are expected to appear in the Modjadjiskloof magistrate's court on Tuesday for contravening the Disaster Management Act.

