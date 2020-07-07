South Africa

Investigation under way after toddler raped at Pretoria hospital

07 July 2020 - 15:26 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The department of health in Gauteng on Tuesday said it had received a preliminary report into an incident in which a two-year-old child was allegedly raped at a hospital last month.
Image: 123RF/Sfpater

The Gauteng health department on Tuesday said it had received a preliminary report into an incident in which a two-year-old child was allegedly raped at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Tshwane, last month.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the incident was under investigation after a case of rape was reported at Ga-Rankuwa police station.

“The hospital is conducting its own investigation and there is a preliminary report on this matter that has been submitted to the Gauteng health head of department,” she said.   

The contents of the report will not be made public as the victim is a minor, according to the department.

Kekana said the hospital had been in constant contact with the child’s family and a meeting organised by community members between the two parties had been scheduled for Tuesday.

The department has since vowed to take action and prioritise the safety of all patients. 

“We hope that the ongoing police and hospital investigations will assist to address this matter and draw it to conclusion. We can assure the community that the hospital will take all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of all community members under our care," said Kekana. 

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said

a case of rape of a minor was opened at Ga-Rankuwa and the investigation was receiving priority attention, "in line with the police's  resolve to prioritise the investigation of crimes against women and children”. 

Peters said progress on the matter would not be made public. “The minor's parent who is the complaint in the case, will be kept abreast of developments in the investigation.”

The child is under the care of the family, added Kekana. 

