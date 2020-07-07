Investigation under way after toddler raped at Pretoria hospital

The Gauteng health department on Tuesday said it had received a preliminary report into an incident in which a two-year-old child was allegedly raped at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Tshwane, last month.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the incident was under investigation after a case of rape was reported at Ga-Rankuwa police station.

“The hospital is conducting its own investigation and there is a preliminary report on this matter that has been submitted to the Gauteng health head of department,” she said.

The contents of the report will not be made public as the victim is a minor, according to the department.

Kekana said the hospital had been in constant contact with the child’s family and a meeting organised by community members between the two parties had been scheduled for Tuesday.