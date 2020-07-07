South Africa

KZN priest shot dead outside his church

07 July 2020 - 11:33 By Lwandile Bhengu
Police are investigating after a priest was shot dead outside his church in Tongaat, north of Durban
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

A KwaZulu-Natal priest has been shot dead outside a church in Tongaat, north of Durban.

Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said paramedics were called to the scene of the shooting at a mission house adjacent to the Anglican church in Hambanathi, in Tongaat, on Monday morning.

“A full advanced life-support resuscitation was initiated but the patient's condition rapidly deteriorated and he sadly succumbed,” said Herbst.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said police were investigating a case of murder.

In May, the community of Hambanathi was thrust into the spotlight when teen Andile “Bobo” Mbuthu was brutally murdered after allegedly stealing alcohol.

The six men accused of the murder of the teen are expected to appear in the Verulam magistrate's court on Tuesday for the resumption of their bail application hearing.

