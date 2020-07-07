North West premier tests positive for Covid-19 a day after MEC dies
Provincial public works and roads MEC has also tested positive
North West premier Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro has tested positive for Covid-19.
The province's public works and roads MEC Saliva Molapisi has also tested positive.
Confirmation of their test results comes just a day after cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs MEC Gordon Kegakilwe died from a Covid-19 related illness.
Mokgoro and Molapisi are in self-isolation.
"Premier Mokgoro took the Covid-19 test yesterday [Monday] following the passing on of Kegakilwe and he received results today, confirming that he has tested positive for the virus," the provincial government said in a statement on Tuesday evening.
"However, premier Mokgoro is not incapacitated to carry out his duties as he was only presented with only one symptom - which is a cough.
"Although he tested positive, Mokgoro will continue his duties remotely," the statement read - as will Molapisi.
Meanwhile, the provincial government said it would write to President Cyril Ramaphosa to request that he give Kegakilwe’s funeral the status of provincial official funeral category 1.