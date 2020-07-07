North West premier tests positive for Covid-19 a day after MEC dies

Mokgoro and Molapisi are in self-isolation.

"Premier Mokgoro took the Covid-19 test yesterday [Monday] following the passing on of Kegakilwe and he received results today, confirming that he has tested positive for the virus," the provincial government said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

"However, premier Mokgoro is not incapacitated to carry out his duties as he was only presented with only one symptom - which is a cough.

"Although he tested positive, Mokgoro will continue his duties remotely," the statement read - as will Molapisi.

Meanwhile, the provincial government said it would write to President Cyril Ramaphosa to request that he give Kegakilwe’s funeral the status of provincial official funeral category 1.