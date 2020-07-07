Police adopt 'zero-tolerance' approach to truck attacks

Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa formed a task team consisting of the ministers of home affairs, employment and labour, police and transport.

A virtual meeting was held on Tuesday between these ministers, as well as independent trucking business representatives and the National Truck Drivers Foundation (NTDF). The meeting was convened by the KwaZulu-Natal premier’s office.

Outcomes of the meeting included:

progress was detailed in the action plans of both the national and the KZN provincial task teams that were set up last year;

officials were urged to continue to resolve all outstanding matters and to process these reports within the NatJoints structures;

independent trucking industry representatives' concerns were heard and urged to work closely with law enforcement agencies;

dismay was expressed at the actions of splinter groupings to involve themselves in sporadic violence against trucks on national roads, social media threats and the calls for shutdown;

the police were instructed to deal decisively with those involved as SA cannot tolerate further disruptions to the economy after the lockdown;

independent trucking employer representatives and former workers' representatives were urged to form legitimate organisations that are accountable, to register accordingly and join formal structures such as the National Bargaining Council for the Road Freight and Logistics Industry (NBCRFLI); and

growing public concerns were acknowledged around the continued presence of foreign nationals in the trucking, security, agriculture, construction and hospitality sectors amid the high unemployment rate in the country.

The government condemned the violence in the sector and ensured that it would fast-track all labour and emigration policies.

"The [departments of] employment and labour and home affairs were urged to fast-track the international immigration and labour migration management policy and legal matters, to escalate these matters to cabinet. We will also address some of these matters with our counterparts within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union," it said.

The task team called on workers in the road freight industry to air their grievances and stage protests within the confines of the law, as is their right.

"Protesters are also reminded that the country is still under the state of disaster and the public has to abide by the disaster management regulations which are governing the state of disaster - one of which prohibits gatherings other than a funeral, church service and gathering for work-related purposes."