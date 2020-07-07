South Africa

Rain and chilly weather to hit Western Cape this week

07 July 2020 - 08:07 By Iavan Pijoos
Severe weather wreaked havoc in Wynberg, Cape Town weekend before last, and more storms are on the way.
Severe weather wreaked havoc in Wynberg, Cape Town weekend before last, and more storms are on the way.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

A cold front is expected to hits parts of western and southern SA from Thursday, the SA Weather Service said.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said the cold front will hit the Western Cape on Thursday and later move to parts of the south coast.

The Western Cape can expect showers and rain while temperatures are expected to drop, Thobela said.

Along the south coast, light rain can be expected as the cold front moves towards the area.

Thobela said the cold front would not move to Gauteng, but the province can expect some cloudy conditions.

The weekend before last, stormy weather wreaked havoc in Cape Town, with some parts of the city experiencing power outages, homes being destroyed, cars damaged and trees uprooted.

MORE

WATCH | Gales and storms leave trail of destruction, power outages in Cape Town

The cold front that hit the coast over the weekend was normal and not the last one.
News
1 week ago

More brrr! Another cold front is on its way this week

South Africans can brace themselves for another cold front later this week, short on the heels of two cold fronts that hit the Western Cape at the ...
News
1 week ago

Storm accompanied by gale-force winds and flooding wreaks havoc in Cape Town

A severe storm accompanied by gale-force winds and flooding wreaked havoc in Cape Town on Saturday morning, as another cold front hit the Western ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  2. Gauteng Covid-19 SOS: province pleads for hard lockdown regulations to curb ... News
  3. Why basic education minister made U-turn on return to class News
  4. Probe called into R4.8m Covid info campaign News
  5. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa

Latest Videos

'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
X