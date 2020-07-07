Rain and chilly weather to hit Western Cape this week

A cold front is expected to hits parts of western and southern SA from Thursday, the SA Weather Service said.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said the cold front will hit the Western Cape on Thursday and later move to parts of the south coast.

The Western Cape can expect showers and rain while temperatures are expected to drop, Thobela said.

Along the south coast, light rain can be expected as the cold front moves towards the area.

Thobela said the cold front would not move to Gauteng, but the province can expect some cloudy conditions.

The weekend before last, stormy weather wreaked havoc in Cape Town, with some parts of the city experiencing power outages, homes being destroyed, cars damaged and trees uprooted.