Restaurants trading massively down one week after reopening due to alcohol ban

This is the view of the Restaurant Collective. The association of sit-down restaurants completed research among its members after one week back at work since the start of the lockdown to gauge the state of the industry.

The association said none of the 176 restaurants surveyed was allowed to serve alcohol with meals, and this has influenced their ability to trade successfully.

When asked how the first week of trading went after three months of lockdown, 76.5% of respondents said they were massively down year-on-year. Almost 85% of respondents have cut their staff numbers following the lockdown.

The association said no other countries have reopened sit-down restaurants without allowing alcohol to be served.

The Restaurant Collective said many local sit-down restaurants are simply not sustainable without the sale of alcohol, with up to 70% of profits coming from these sales.