Shack with a swimming pool and a Table Mountain view

With magnificent views of Table Mountain, modern new homes go up daily in the burgeoning affluent suburb of Parklands, north of Tableview in Cape Town.

Right next door, over the Diep River, is Zwelitsha, an informal settlement with equally good vistas, but where hundreds of families share one bucket toilet and have no piped water during the coronavirus pandemic.

Located behind Doornbach informal settlement, Zwelitsha, which means "a new world", is on private land occupied since April 2019, despite attempts by Cape Town law- enforcement agencies and the Red Ants to evict the occupiers.

Most people bought plots from community leaders who co-ordinated the occupation, but who were later disowned.

One of the new leaders, Viziyalo Madola, bought his large plot. His shack boasts a lounge, a kitchenette and a master bedroom. He also has a kennel for his pitbull puppy, “JJ”. The father of four has now dug his family a swimming pool with views of Table Mountain. The pool is filled with rain and water from the wetland on which the settlement is located.

Before putting up his shack, he elevated the foundation with quarry stones to prevent rain water flooding his home.

“I want to live a lifestyle which my government should have provided. I am 42 years old now. I can’t wait for the government to get a swimming pool. I am getting there slowly. You see how big my ground is? I have dreams,” he told GroundUp.