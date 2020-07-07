Teachers’ fears are real and they need a willing ear

The reopening of schools in SA is continuing apace amid the Covid-19 pandemic. With many teachers falling ill and some dying, support for them is crucial.

With schools steadily reopening to save what’s left of the academic year, teachers find themselves face to face with the Covid-19 pandemic that forced them to flee their classrooms in March.

At the time of publication, at least 1,000 teachers had been infected with the coronavirus and the number was rising daily in a battle they never imagined having to fight.

After much wrangling between the government and teacher unions about the best way to resume classes, schools have staggered their reopening. They have also implemented measures such as the decontamination of classrooms for the sake of teachers’ and pupils’ safety.

Schools were first reopened for pupils in grades 7 and 12 on June 8, after a week’s postponement. Pupils in pre-grade R and grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11, as well as certain grades at alternative schooling institutions and those for pupils with learning difficulties, were scheduled to return to school on July 6. But the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) has amended which grades will now return. “After careful consideration of all the reports, the CEM decided that only grades R, 6 and 11 will return to school on Monday 6 July,” the department of basic education announced on Thursday July 2. The changes apply to all provinces.

The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) expressed concern in a media statement about the return of pupils on July 6. “We are extremely disappointed because we would have loved to see the schools building resilience in teachers, learners and education support personnel before receiving more grades ... It is taxing the teachers to deal with the curriculum recovery while at the same time having to deal with the probability of becoming infected.”

Covid-19 is stalking classrooms. Zahraa McDonald, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) who has written on violence and teachers as well as student-teacher motivation, says that because of challenges inside and outside the classroom, teacher motivation in SA was “fragile even before Covid-19”.

She says the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the vulnerability of teachers, and the department needs to pay attention to their mental health. “The psychosocial care of teachers has not been given attention by the education department. Teachers need to feel listened to so they may be able to articulate their needs for support. That is then the support they need to receive.”