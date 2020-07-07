This is when your child can go back to school

On August 31, the following grades will go back to school:

Grade 5;

Grade 8;

and schools for pupils with SID: grades 4 and 5.

"A member of the executive council responsible for education in a province, who is unable to comply with the phased return of learners and officials to school, must, at least seven days before the date identified for the return of the respective grades, submit a report to the minister for concurrence or further determination, which report must include the reasons for the non-compliance; and a plan with the proposed dates for the phased return of learners and officials in the respective grades," Motshekga said.

Last week, the government decided not to allow all pupils, who were scheduled to return to class this week, to go back to school.

The basic education department had also postponed the return to school of grades 7 and 12 pupils by a week to June 8.