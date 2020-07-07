South Africa

We are not anarchists, National Taxi Association tells parliament

07 July 2020 - 22:02 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
The National Taxi Association (NTA) warned parliament on Tuesday that the industry is on the brink of collapse.
The National Taxi Association (NTA) warned parliament on Tuesday that the industry is on the brink of collapse.
Image: Lebohang Mashiloane

The National Taxi Association (NTA) on Tuesday told the parliamentary portfolio committee on transport that the industry is at risk of collapse if proper mitigation efforts are not made soon.  

The association was speaking during a virtual meeting chaired by Mosebenzi Zwane, who assured the taxi industry leaders that he intended to hear their concerns and try to bring about an amicable solution.

NTA president Francis Masitsa said they were thankful to the Covid-19 pandemic for finally enabling them to secure an audience with transport minister Fikile Mbalula, who he claimed has never been interested in sitting down with them.

“The minister has been absent and missing in action. The total shutdown had a very serious knock-on effect on the taxi industry. During level 5, taxis did not operate - only about 10% operated for transporting essential workers,” Masitsa told the committee.

“You can imagine the shortfall that the taxi industry had incurred. We have continued to engage in an honest and sincere way with the minister and the department.”

He said the R1.3bn relief fund was not enough.

“Taxis carry 15 passengers. The instalment range from R15,000 to R16,000 per month. We appreciate that payment holiday has now lapsed. We have approached the minister and asked that it was high time that our loading capacity be restored,” said Masitha, adding that as an industry they are still awaiting positive feedback from the department.

He pleaded with the committee to put pressure on the department to ensure that they are formalised.

“Formalisation of the industry is what we have been yearning for. No minister [of transport] was willing to truly engage. We want it as early as yesterday,” he said.

“We are not being unreasonable. If this [regulation to have taxis load at 70% capacity] continues, what will then be there to pay instalments, feed our kids and pay drivers? It’s not sustainable - it cannot be done this way.

Santaco, Mbalula agree to work together to find solutions for taxi industry

Santaco says it will nominate a high-powered delegation to engage with transport department director-general Alec Moemi on issues relating to funding ...
News
4 days ago

“We are not anarchists. At no stage will the NTA agitate disobedience, promote sabotage and take any position. Until the minister reports back to us on the progress, I must appeal to your judgment and honesty to help the taxi industry. If we are expected to operate at 70%, it’s as good as declaring the taxi industry dead.

“We had stated it clearly, that this means the death of the taxi industry. We were more than willing to continue with the 70% and government will subsidise us, but it said no.”

Masitsa questioned why the airline industry is allowed to operate at full capacity and the taxi industry is stifled - adding that the coronavirus initially came into the country on an airplane.

Members of the committee asked questions that sought to gain a clearer picture of the industry struggles.

READ MORE:

'I'd rather risk Covid-19 at home than die in Joburg': interprovincial travel ban flouted

"Some passengers take chances but they know that they are on their own should they be required to produce permits on the road"
News
1 day ago

Police adopt 'zero-tolerance' approach to truck attacks

The police will have "zero tolerance" towards any intimidation of truck drivers and other road users during the national truck shutdown.
News
5 hours ago

Trucks block Joburg highway despite court ban on protest against foreign drivers

Johannesburg metro police (JMPD) cleared the M2 highway in Benrose on Tuesday as signs emerged of a planned "shutdown" protest against the employment ...
News
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  2. Gauteng Covid-19 SOS: province pleads for hard lockdown regulations to curb ... News
  3. Why basic education minister made U-turn on return to class News
  4. 'I'd rather risk Covid-19 at home than die in Joburg': interprovincial travel ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa

Latest Videos

'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
X