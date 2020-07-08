South Africa

Body of man found in submerged car in Hartbeespoort Dam

08 July 2020 - 08:03 By Iavan Pijoos
Hartbeespoort Dam station commander Arthur Crewe said the Strategic Response and Rescue Unit (SRU) was activated on Tuesday afternoon after an eye-witness saw a vehicle submerged in the water.
Image: SOUTHAFRICA.TO

The body of a man was found submerged in a car in Hartbeespoort Dam in  North West on Tuesday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

Hartbeespoort Dam station commander Arthur Crewe said the Strategic Response and Rescue Unit (SRU) was activated at 12.47pm on Tuesday afternoon after an eye-witness saw a vehicle submerged in the water.

The vehicle was seen in the dam between the Snake Park and Hartbeespoort Dam bridge.

Crewe said the NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam duty crew and additional SRU members, SA Police Services and Hartbeespoort Emergency Medical Services (Hems) were activated.

On arrival at the scene a vehicle was found submerged in the water, Crewe said.

“NSRI and SRU rescue swimmers free dived to the vehicle and a safety line was attached to it from a towing services vehicle.

“The rescue team were able to break into the vehicle. The body of a man was recovered and taken onboard the SRU rescue craft.”

The body was taken to the NSRI rescue station where Hems paramedics declared the man dead.

Crewe said the unidentified body was taken by the government health forensic pathology services.

An inquest docket has been opened.

“It it not known when the vehicle went into the water," Crewe said

