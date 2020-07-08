Covid-19 could cost more lives if scientists bow to political pressure - Karim's warning

If scientists compromise on science and give in to political pressures during the scourge of Covid-19, the pandemic may end up killing more people, just like HIV/Aids did during Aids denialism, the country’s chief scientist has warned.

Professor Abdool Salim Karim, director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA and chairperson of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee, told delegates at the 23rd International Aids Conference that scientists on the front line of Covid-19 should always “stand by science”.

Responding to a question on what other low income and middle income countries could learn from SA’ response to Covid-19, Karim said books could be written on the subject, especially in Africa where many people who have led and developed expertise in the battle against HIV are now in the front lines of Covid-19.

“I would say the central issue I have found is to separate science from the politics. As scientists we must stay true to our science because I can assure you there are many political pressures that will try to define how our country is dealing with this problem,” he said.