Covid-19 patient makes full recovery after a month on ventilation

For most Covid-19 positive patients, it usually takes 14 days to recover. However, for one Wynberg, Cape Town, patient, it took three months of treatment.

Among other things, his treatment included health professionals making a hole in his neck to help him breathe.

Robson Shaby, who is arguably the Covid-19 patient admitted to hospital for the longest time in the Western Cape, has now made a full recovery. His stay at the Victoria Hospital pushed medical staff to explore unknown medical territory to save his life.

The hospital on Tuesday issued a statement detailing Shaby's three-month journey

He was admitted to the hospital in April because he was struggling to breathe. He was diagnosed with Covid pneumonia and was in a critical condition.

One of the first hospital medics to see Shaby was Dr Priya Arnad, the medical registrar.

“He was incredibly young. We all wanted to do our best for him, and we wanted to ensure he returned home as a contributing member of society. He had a big fighting spirit and that allowed the team to help him to come out of this,” Arnad said.

Shaby was immediately placed in the high care unit. He was the first Covid-positive patient requiring long term critical care management.

Doctors put him on a ventilator. During this time, he also underwent a tracheostomy, which required an incision being made in his neck for the insertion of a tube to help him breathe. He was given food through a feeding tube.

Dr Caryl Hollmann, head of the department of anaesthesia, said the maximum period for intubation was typically three to five days. Shaby broke records by being the longest ventilated and intubated patient by undergoing this for almost four weeks.

“It was scary intubating someone my age. To put someone on a ventilator and consequently fear the unknown once he is on it was not easy. There was limited data. We assumed the outcome would not be good, and at times I would think may be the last person he would see,” Hollman said.

She explained what motivated the medical team to try this method.

Hollman said she remembered thinking: “If we could just do it. If we could be that one unit in a small hospital that managed to intubate their first patient and get him through it. Our whole mindset was that it simply just had to happen.”

Another doctor detailed the anxiety around doing something that had not been done before, particularly on a Covid-19 patient.