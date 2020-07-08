For sale - discounted coffins from SA’s online retailers

Struggling to find the desired coffin for your loved one? Well, now it just a click away.

You can now buy a coffin on sale from R4,899 from the country’s largest online retailer, Takealot. The original price for the coffin is R5,500.

While delivery is free, the item is “non-refundable”.

“The wood veneer is laminated on to chipboard. Machine-cut and hand-polished with a variety of wood effects. Opens at the top or bottom,” is the description for the coffin on the site.

There is only one style of the item available, and Takealot said the item was listed by one of their third-party sellers.

The retailer said the online sale of coffins and caskets is not new and can be seen on large international e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.

“The sale of this item will be processed as per any other item listed on our platform, and will be subject to our standard terms and conditions.”