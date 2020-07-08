Guilty verdict for Carletonville caregiver filmed beating toddlers

A caregiver who was captured on video beating children at a crèche in Carletonville has been found guilty of assault.

Nellie Senwametsi, of Ninnie's Neuron's Nursery in Gauteng, was on Wednesday found guilty of two counts of common assault and one count of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) in the Oberholzer magistrate’s court.

Several videos depicting the assaults circulated in April 2019. They were apparently captured by another person at the school.

The footage showed children being smacked on the buttocks, slapped on their heads and hit with a wooden scrubbing brush. They were also grabbed by the collars and thrown onto a carpet.

This was the punishment meted out to children for not wanting to sleep, for crying or for not eating.