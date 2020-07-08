He was 36 and healthy, but Covid-19 put him in a coma for 3 weeks

Glenn Sandler, 36, worked as a business intelligence analyst for Capitec. He lived with his fiancée, was able to work remotely, and, as the son of a doctor and a pharmacist, was careful to take precautions against catching Covid-19.

He had no chronic conditions known to make Covid-19 cases worse. But when he caught the disease, it nearly killed him. His brother Justin told GroundUp the story.

On Wednesday June 3, as restrictions were lifted to level 3 lockdown, Glenn found his family’s long-time housekeeper at his doorstep. She had been working for the family for his entire life, and during lockdown Glenn had continued to pay her salary and asked her to stay at home. But she decided to visit him.

When she arrived, she was weak, with flu-like symptoms. Concerned for her health, Glenn asked her to sleep at his house, and in the morning he arranged for transport to get her home.

On Sunday that week, Glenn started to feel unwell. On Tuesday, he and his family received terrible news - their housekeeper had died at the weekend.

Then Glenn started to get worse. He felt lethargic and short of breath. On Wednesday evening, he called Justin, telling him that he was struggling to breathe. Justin took his brother to the emergency room at Panorama Hospital, but instead of being admitted, Glenn was taken for Covid-19 testing, and had his vitals tested too.

At this stage he could still walk, though with some difficulty. Pending the result of the test, he returned home.