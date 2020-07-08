South Africa

Man fatally shot as army, police quell mob altercation in Mpumalanga

08 July 2020 - 09:08 By Iavan Pijoos
Soldiers and police officers were sent to disperse members of a community who were meting out mob justice to a suspect in Dingledale Trust.
Soldiers and police officers were sent to disperse members of a community who were meting out mob justice to a suspect in Dingledale Trust.
Image: Gallo Images/Dino Lloyd

A soldier was stabbed with a screwdriver and a civilian fatally shot during a mob altercation in Dingledale Trust, Chochocho, over the weekend, the military said.

SA National Defence Force (SANDF) spokesman Captain Jaco Theunissen said the man was shot dead during the confrontation with police and soldiers on Saturday.

“The SANDF had accompanied the SA Police Service (SAPS) to disperse members of the community who were meting out mob justice to a suspect in the area. 

“In an attempt to disperse community members and calm the situation, police officers and soldiers were attacked by community members, resulting in one member of the SANDF being stabbed with a screwdriver,” Theunissen said.

Theunissen said a man who stepped out of his vehicle while carrying a gun was shot dead.

Police are investigating the matter.

MORE

PODCAST | Witnesses relive the day Collins Khosa died

Listen to the shocking tale of assault and abduction
News
2 weeks ago

Police investigating three cases of 'soldiers assaulting civilians'

Police are investigating three cases in which soldiers are accused of assaulting civilians.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  2. 'I'd rather risk Covid-19 at home than die in Joburg': interprovincial travel ... South Africa
  3. ‘There. Are. No. Beds.’ - Doctor tells terrifying truth of SA’s Covid-19 crisis South Africa
  4. Herman Mashaba weighs in on claims that South Africans are lazy South Africa
  5. 'National truck shutdown' looms over hiring of foreign drivers South Africa

Latest Videos

112 days on life support: A Covid-19 patient is recovering after a double lung ...
'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
X