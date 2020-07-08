Man fatally shot as army, police quell mob altercation in Mpumalanga

A soldier was stabbed with a screwdriver and a civilian fatally shot during a mob altercation in Dingledale Trust, Chochocho, over the weekend, the military said.

SA National Defence Force (SANDF) spokesman Captain Jaco Theunissen said the man was shot dead during the confrontation with police and soldiers on Saturday.

“The SANDF had accompanied the SA Police Service (SAPS) to disperse members of the community who were meting out mob justice to a suspect in the area.

“In an attempt to disperse community members and calm the situation, police officers and soldiers were attacked by community members, resulting in one member of the SANDF being stabbed with a screwdriver,” Theunissen said.

Theunissen said a man who stepped out of his vehicle while carrying a gun was shot dead.

Police are investigating the matter.