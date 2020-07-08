Nasa astronaut shares stunning aerial pictures of Cape Town, Pretoria and Johannesburg

South Africans residing in these cities shared hilarious responses to the pictures.

Paul Rotherham wrote: “If you zoom in on Joburg you'll see me waving.”

Another Johannesburg resident joked: “I can see my house on the bottom left corner there.”

Durban residents were disappointed their city wasn't captured, and asked Hurley to share images when he flies over.

The ISS circles the earth every 90 minutes and travels at about 28,000km/h.

Crew members travelling in it enjoy the sights of 16 sunsets and sunrises every day, according to Nasa.

ISS can be spotted from different locations around the world with the naked eye, and Nasa provides schedules about sighting times.

Johannesburg residents can spot the station from July 8 to 17. The longest it will be visible for us is for six minutes on July 12.