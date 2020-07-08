South Africa

North West premier checks into hospital for 'voluntary quarantine'

Job Mokgoro in 'good spirits' after checking in as 'precaution': spokesperson

08 July 2020 - 19:00 By Matthew Savides
North West premier Job Mokgoro has gone into "voluntary quarantine" at a provincial hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, his spokesperson said on Wednesday.
North West premier Job Mokgoro has gone into "voluntary quarantine" at a provincial hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, his spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

North West premier Job Mokgoro has gone into “voluntary quarantine” at a provincial hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

His spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that Mokgoro made the decision on Wednesday morning.

“He left early this morning with the security guys. They didn't even tell us where they were going. Only he and his personal security detail know where he is,” he said.

“The premier decided to go into voluntary quarantine at a hospital because he stays at an official residence and has a lot of people who work there.

“It was precautionary — for his safety and the safety of the people who are part of his domestic team, like gardeners and helpers.”

Ngesi said another concern was the number of people who visit the residence.

“There was traffic there. They wanted to come and pass their regards on. There were people at the entrance.”

Ngesi was adamant that Mokgoro was well, saying that about 30 minutes before speaking to TimesLIVE at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, the premier had been conducting a live radio interview. His only symptom was a slight cough and his condition had not deteriorated.

“He was in good spirits,” he added.

READ MORE:

North West premier tests positive for Covid-19 a day after MEC dies

North West premier Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

North West MEC dies of 'Covid pneumonia'

North West cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs MEC Gordon Kegakilwe has died of a Covid-19 related illness.
News
1 day ago

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde tests positive for Covid-19

Western Cape premier Alan Winde tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  2. ‘We have underestimated airborne transmission of Covid-19’, says Wits professor ... South Africa
  3. 'I'd rather risk Covid-19 at home than die in Joburg': interprovincial travel ... South Africa
  4. ‘There. Are. No. Beds.’ - Doctor tells terrifying truth of SA’s Covid-19 crisis South Africa
  5. Herman Mashaba weighs in on claims that South Africans are lazy South Africa

Latest Videos

1.5 million gravesites being prepared as Gauteng braces for Covid-19 peak
112 days on life support: A Covid-19 patient is recovering after a double lung ...
X