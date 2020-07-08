Poisoned KZN boys on road to recovery, says mom

A KwaZulu-Natal mother said her two sons are on the road to recovery after their father allegedly poisoned them and himself on Monday.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday, the mother, who cannot be named to protect the identities of the boys aged 10 and four, said they were doing well.

The two boys and their father were airlifted to hospital on Monday afternoon.

"The oldest is now talking. He recognises me and even remembers what happened that day," said the mother while she was visiting her children in hospital.

She said her husband was also recovering.